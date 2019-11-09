Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36 to $1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50.
NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $20.51. 3,289,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.66.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
