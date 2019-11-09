Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36 to $1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $20.51. 3,289,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.