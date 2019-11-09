Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

