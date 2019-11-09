Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
