CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 695,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.99. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 3,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 503,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 349,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

