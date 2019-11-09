Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) PT Raised to $12.00

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

CRCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Care.com alerts:

Shares of Care.com stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 294,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,129. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 0.97. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock worth $211,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.