Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $53,437.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $195,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,460.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

