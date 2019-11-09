Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 3,313,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.