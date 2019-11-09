CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.88 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

CRR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63. CARBO Ceramics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

