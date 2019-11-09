Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.21.

CGC traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,908,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,308. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

