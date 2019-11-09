Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Raises Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.138 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$185.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$224.90.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

