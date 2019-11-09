Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has C$42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$48.00.

Shares of GOOS traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.80. 937,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.90. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$42.38 and a 12-month high of C$95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total value of C$138,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at C$859,469.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

