Canaccord Genuity Trims Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Target Price to C$46.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

TSE:BAD traded up C$2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.64. 602,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$26.86 and a 12-month high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

