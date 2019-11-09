Canaccord Genuity Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$88.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.72.

WSP Global stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$56.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at C$49,317,450.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

