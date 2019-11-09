Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,374 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,637,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,192 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,155 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.