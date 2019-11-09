California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,503,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 2,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after buying an additional 1,022,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Service Co. International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 341,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,363,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,742,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $5,114,163.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,753,324.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $44.00 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.