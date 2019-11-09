California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 120.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average of $230.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $286.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

