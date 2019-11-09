California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 56,452 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 121,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,596 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.02.

LPLA opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

