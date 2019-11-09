California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 81.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $271,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 73.10%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

