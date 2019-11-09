California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.78 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

