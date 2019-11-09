California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.18 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after buying an additional 791,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474,741 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 70.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 900,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

