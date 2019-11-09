Bulwark (BWK) Market Capitalization Tops $166,912.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $166,912.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000889 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.