BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,695.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $6,695.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.30 or 0.07504840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001021 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,833 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

