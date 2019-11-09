BTIG Research Trims Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price to $11.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has an average rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.