Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.98

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 15355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

