Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million to $214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,145 shares of company stock worth $583,165. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

