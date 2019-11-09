Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 781,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,145 shares of company stock valued at $583,165 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 639,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

