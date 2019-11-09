Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Stake Decreased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,497,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 20.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 796.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 464,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

