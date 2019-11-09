Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perrigo Company PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 67.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Perrigo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

