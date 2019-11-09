Brokerages Set SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price at $5.00

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 418,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

