Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $90.02

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,166 shares of company stock worth $12,691,843. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

