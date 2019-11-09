Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Price Target at $21.00

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 244,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

GFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 86,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.13. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

