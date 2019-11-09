Brokerages Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT at $50.33

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,219. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.