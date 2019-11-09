Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$16.46

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.14. 348,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.93. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.