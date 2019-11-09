Brokerages Expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 1,199,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,776. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

