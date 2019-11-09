Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.22. Humana posted earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $18.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.63.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $317.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,728. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.