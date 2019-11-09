Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.01 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post sales of $239.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.25 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $210.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $968.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.36 million to $972.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $994.32 million, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,480.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

