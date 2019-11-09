Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Crocs posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,947,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $6,178,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $85,000.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.
