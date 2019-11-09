Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $17.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.35 million, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 58,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,076. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

