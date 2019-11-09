Brokerages Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NET traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,067. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

