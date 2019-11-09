Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $23.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $22.22 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $6.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $70.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.16 million to $70.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.22. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

