Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 298,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.