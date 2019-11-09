Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the highest is $3.52. McKesson reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

