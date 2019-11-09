Brokerages Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.02.

LPLA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 567,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,449.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,843. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.