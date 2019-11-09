Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.27 Million

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $132.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. Lannett reported sales of $193.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $534.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.80 million to $535.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $595.60 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $612.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,158.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at $640,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 8.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Lannett has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

