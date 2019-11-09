Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.25. KB Home posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,549.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,643 shares of company stock worth $16,400,943. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $508,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

