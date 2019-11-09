Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Exelon posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.71. 4,067,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

