Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.17. 89,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,649. CRA International has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

