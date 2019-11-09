Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,396. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

