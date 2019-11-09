BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.66. BRF shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 80,590 shares changing hands.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $107,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 254,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

