Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 18,680 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.94% of SharpSpring worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 1,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 525,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 87.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 14,948.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHSP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. SharpSpring Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $82,494.66. 25.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

