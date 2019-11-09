Brasada Capital Management LP Has $6.10 Million Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners makes up about 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 71.13%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.